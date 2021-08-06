Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Posts Earnings Results

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

Shares of TRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 3,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,491. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $489.73 million, a PE ratio of -619.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.11.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

