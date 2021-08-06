Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.
NYSE TDY traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.80. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $462.85.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
