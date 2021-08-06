Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.80. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

