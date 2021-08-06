Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $462.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

