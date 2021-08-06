Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $216.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.54.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

