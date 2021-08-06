TELUS (TSE:T) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$29.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$27.62 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.66.

TSE:T opened at C$28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.54 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.74. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$22.50 and a twelve month high of C$28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

