Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 516,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

