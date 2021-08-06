TenUp Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.29 Million (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar. TenUp has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $62,004.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001618 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 35,015,654 coins and its circulating supply is 26,876,518 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars.

