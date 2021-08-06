Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $8,607,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ternium by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 303,350 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Ternium stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

