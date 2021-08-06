Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0264 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $605,783.38 and $250.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,639.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.17 or 0.01304362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00341225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00148197 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

