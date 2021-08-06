Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,663. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.30. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

