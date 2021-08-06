Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

TTEK traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.16. 9,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,663. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.30. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

