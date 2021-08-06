Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after buying an additional 1,189,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.