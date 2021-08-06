Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.88.

TXN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $192.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $132.47 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

