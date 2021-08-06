TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.06 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

