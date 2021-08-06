TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,820. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

