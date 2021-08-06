TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,535,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

