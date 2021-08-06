The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $147.00 at Barclays

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

