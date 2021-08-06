The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

