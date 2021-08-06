The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.