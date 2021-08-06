The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.91. 111,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

