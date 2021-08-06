The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.95

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 104474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $68,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.