The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Sells $804,956.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. CIBC lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
