The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NYSE CC opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The Chemours has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Chemours by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Chemours by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

