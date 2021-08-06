The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $203.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,051. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.07. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.