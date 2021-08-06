The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $155.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.
CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.28.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.