The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $155.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.28.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

