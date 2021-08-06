The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.15. The GEO Group shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 12,831 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $932.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.