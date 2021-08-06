The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

BNP traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Thursday, reaching €52.41 ($61.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.28. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

