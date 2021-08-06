The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 16.75 Per Share

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,303.15 ($17.03) on Friday. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 721 ($9.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,322 ($17.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.48. The company has a market cap of £973.48 million and a PE ratio of 44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.

In other news, insider Victoria Sant acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

