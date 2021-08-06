The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.76

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 45 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 54,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

