The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Lovesac were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $7,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $883.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

