The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Lovesac were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $58.51 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $883.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

