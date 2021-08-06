The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE:MAC traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,367. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

