The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.94.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.