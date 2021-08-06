THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered THK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. THK has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

