Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $112.13 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

