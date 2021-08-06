Throne (THN) Price Hits $2.12 on Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00004886 BTC on exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $576,818.57 and $1,251.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00157788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.99 or 0.99497301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00806283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

