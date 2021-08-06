Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,169,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $83.14 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

