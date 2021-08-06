Tiaa Fsb Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

