Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

