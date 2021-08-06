Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Separately, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49.

