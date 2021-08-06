Tiaa Fsb Sells 755 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

