Tiaa Fsb Sells 814 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ross Stores by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 262,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

