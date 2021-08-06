TigerCash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.74 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $734,379.00 and approximately $4.74 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.62 or 0.00835276 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

