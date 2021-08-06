TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.88. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2,804 shares.

TMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $650.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.