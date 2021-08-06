TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.88. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2,804 shares.
TMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $650.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
