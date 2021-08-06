Tivity Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of TVTY opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.00. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

