TopBuild Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

BLD opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TopBuild has a one year low of $137.00 and a one year high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

