TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,247. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

