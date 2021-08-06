TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 196.28 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319.80 ($4.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.91.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

