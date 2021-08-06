TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Earnings Results

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. TPI Composites updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.66.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

