Traders Buy High Volume of BCE Call Options (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 425% compared to the average daily volume of 441 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.78. 122,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

